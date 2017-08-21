Portmarnock Students Caught Mapping, Win Award

21 Aug 2017 | 02.22 pm

A team of students from Portmarnock Community School in Co Dublin has taken one of the top spots at the Sage World Cup 2017, being named as global winners of the Social Enterprise Business category for their humanitarian street mapping project.

Delegations from 25 countries, including two from Ireland, travelled to Ukraine to compete in the competition organised annually by Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship, where the Portmarnock team were given the Gold Award for their project.

The team is part of Young Social Innovators, and has already won several other awards for their endeavours, including the overall national Gold Award in 2016 for the project, entitled ‘Global Citizens Mapping the Future’. The YSI’s social innovation fund, which is supported by Ulster Bank, helped fund the project.

The Portmarnock students have worked to create reliable maps of the Kingdom of Lesotho in Africa, where their twinned school is situated. Over the past four years, they have established this small, landlocked nation as the most mapped country in Africa.

The maps, which record geographical information such as infrastructure, population densities and land use, have helped authorities tackle challenges such as soil erosion, unemployment and disaster relief. The project now serves as a model for other developing countries that have unreliable and inadequate maps.

The other Irish team came from CBS Charleville in Co Cork, with a project focusing on reducing the waste associated with today’s coffee culture. The ‘Ditch Your Carbon Cup Print’ project came third in the Socially Responsible Business category.

YSI chief executive Rachel Collier added: “Given the right opportunities and platforms, young people can realise their potential and become powerful catalysts for social change.”

Young Social Innovators aims to enable young people to grapple with difficult social issues, advocating reform and advancing change.

Photo: Portmarnock Community School students (l-r) Ravikanth Gollapalli, Luke Peyton, Ahmed Jouda and Colin McAndrew