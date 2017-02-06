Politicians Stick Their Oar Into Celtic Media Deal

06 Feb 2017 | 04.29 pm

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Communications is to examine the proposed acquisition of Celtic Media by Independent News and Media (INM) and will question representatives from INM about the move at its session on Tuesday, February 7.

Representatives from the National Union of Journalists, Celtic Media and a number of academics will also be called as witnesses.

Committee chair Hildegarde Naughton said: “The proposed acquisition of the Celtic Media Group of local newspapers by Independent News and Media plc has been referred for a full media merger review to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland by Communications Minister Denis Naughten (pictured).

“As part of this process, our committee has been asked to make a submission on the proposed acquisition. To be more fully informed, the committee has scheduled a meeting with the various stakeholders involved before we make a submission.”

The committee’s other members are TDs Timmy Dooley (FF) James Lawless (FF) Michael Lowry (Rural Technical Group), Eamon Ryan (Social Democrats/Green Party Group), Bríd Smith (AAA-PBP), Brian Stanley (SF), and Senators Terry Leyden (FF) Tim Lombard (FG), Michael McDowell (Independent), and Joe O’Reilly (FG).

The session will be available to view on Dail TV.

The move came in for some stick from Sunday Independent media commentator John McGee. who lashed out at political interference in media mergers. McGee referenced Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy’s Media Ownership Bill 2017, which seeks to “rebalance the media landscape in Ireland to improve media plurality and minimise the potential for over-concentration of media ownership with any one individual or company”.

Flawed

McGee stated: “However well-intentioned the Leixlip-based TD is in her quest for greater media plurality, the proposed Bill is fundamentally flawed on a number of levels. Leaving aside her ‘history’ with Denis O’Brien, the largest shareholder in INM, it also smacks of an attempt to derail the proposed acquisition of Celtic Media Group by INM. While the acquisition has already received the green light from the Competition and Consumer Protection Authority, like all M&A activity in the media industry, it still requires the imprimatur of the Minister for Communications, Denis Naughten.

“While I’ve absolutely no idea how Naughten’s review will pan out, it would do him no harm if he took stock of some of the wider trends within the media industry, the many financial and structural challenges it faces and what kind of future we would like to write for an industry that is of vital importance to democracy.

“Catherine Murphy and the Social Democrats should have done the same. In many of the debates about media plurality, the significant financial and structural challenges facing the sector are often overlooked. Sometimes conveniently. Because of media’s importance, these debates about plurality should not be conducted in a vacuum.”

Deluded

McGee added: “Over the next few years, the Irish media industry will go through a period of profound structural change the like of which it has never experienced before. Apart from the enormous financial challenges thrown up by the likes of so-called media intermediaries like Google and Facebook, if the industry is to emerge intact and be in a position to meet the key foundations of media plurality, consolidation in form of mergers or acquisitions will have to play a key role.

“If this means newspaper groups merging or TV and radio stations forming alliances, then so be it. “Anybody who says otherwise is whistling past the graveyard and severely deluded.”