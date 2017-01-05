PMIs Indicate Buoyant Trading At Year End

05 Jan 2017 | 08.53 am

Investec’s Services PMI report shows that activity in the sector strengthened into the year end. The headline PMI for December, which slumped to a 41 month low of 54.6 in October, accelerated for a second successive month to 59.1 in December.

The New Business index rose at a sharp pace, with roughly four times as many panellists reporting an increase in new orders as opposed to the proportion who experienced a decline. The New Export Business index recorded a decline for the first time in five years in November but snapped back into positive territory in December.

Some respondents indicated that higher new business from the UK was responsible for this transition. A number of panellists said that staffing levels were insufficient to deal with the inflow of new work, which in turn contributed to the third successive month where the rate of job creation has accelerated.

The rate of growth in the Profitability index improved to its fastest since January 2016 and the forward-looking Expectations index accelerated to an 11 month high.

Investec economist Philip O’Sullivan commented: “PMI data suggest that the rate of growth in activity across much of Ireland’s private sector picked up in late 2016 after the ‘soft patch’ endured in the wake of the UK’s vote for Brexit.”

The Manufacturing PMI increased to 55.7 in December from 53.7 in November, a marked improvement that was the strongest since July 2015. Production rose sharply while new business rose at a faster pace too. Signs of improvement in the UK market helped to support a sharp rise in new export business, the fastest since January 2016.

Strong order growth squeezed capacity at manufacturers and backlogs of work rose at a pace that was only slightly slower than November’s record. Firms responded to higher workloads by raising employment again, and the rate of job creation quickened to a 19-month high.

“The headline Manufacturing PMI has been consistently above the 50 ‘no change’ mark separating expansion from contraction for 43 months,” said O’Sullivan. “While growth slowed precipitously following the UK’s Brexit vote, the accelerated pace of expansion seen since then shows that the sector has got back on track, presumably aided by the kicker from a strong US dollar and ongoing domestic strengthening.

“On the margin side, input costs once again rose sharply, with firms blaming higher raw material costs. Manufacturers were, however, able to pass on at least a portion of this by hiking output prices, as they have done for seven months now.”