PM Group Opens New Boston Office

24 Mar 2017 | 11.15 am

Engineering and project delivery firm PM Group has opened a new, expanded office in the Boston area to accommodate further growth in the United States. It’s located at 1400 District Avenue in Burlington, Massachusetts, and the move marks seven years since PM Group first set up in Boston.

PM Group is an international project delivery firm serving the pharmaceutical and other sectors with engineering, architectural, procurement, construction management and validation services. In the US, it has been working for multinational clients including AbbVie, Alexion, Avecia, Regeneron, EMD Serono and Sanofi. The strong relationships built with these pharma clients have been strengthened in recent months by significant project wins for Sanofi, Abbvie and Avecia.

PMG chief executive Dave Murphy said: “We are delighted to officially open our new, expanded Boston office and would like to thank State Representative Gordon for taking time to be with us here today. The expansion of PM Group’s business in the USA is part of our strategy for further growth in the USA and serving USA companies internationally.

“The Greater Boston Area is one of the biggest centres for the life sciences industry in the US, where employment grew by 6.3% in 2015. As one of the world’s leading pharma engineering companies, it is a natural decision to expand our operations here.”

State Representative Ken Gordon said: “I am honoured to welcome PM Group to Burlington. We have a vibrant pharmaceutical industry and they will find some terrific partners in our community who will make them feel right at home.”

PMG’s US operations manager Donal O’Mahony added: “Our new office will allow us to expand our capabilities to provide project delivery services to local pharmaceutical clients and will see us recruit new specialists to help us serve our clients in the USA.”

As well as its Boston office, PM Group has a West Coast base. The group has 44 years experience in project management, process design, facility design and construction management in the pharmaceutical, food, med-tech and mission critical sectors.

Photo: Dave Murphy (centre), Donal O’Mahony (right) and Ken Gordon