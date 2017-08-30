Plynk Partnering With US Firm Jumio

30 Aug 2017 | 03.16 pm

Tech company Jumio, a US outfit with offices in Dublin, has teamed up with money messaging app Plynk to verify accurately users who are loading money onto their Plynk accounts for instant person-to-person payments.

Plynk is a platform that allows its users to send money to each other, integrated into a messaging service to make it easier to do so. Money can be sent either to a single individual or easily distributed through group chat applications, without the fees and delays that are associated with high street banks. Users register and receive a payment account, an IBAN and virtual Mastercard for online payments.



Jumio created a solution called Netverify, which combines ID verification, identity verification and document verification. The solution aims to reduces fraud, as well as facilitating compliance and regulatory requirements.

The partnership should allow Plynk to promote its own growth. Plynk was co-founded by Charles Dowd and Clive Foley to remove the complexities of money transfers amongst family and friends. Headquartered in Dublin, it recently raised €25m in a Series A fundraiser led by private trust Suisse Privée.



Chief executive Charles Dowd said: ‘’In today’s fast-moving digital world, Plynk is leading the way in making the money transfer process as easy as sending a text or a photograph to friends. The speed, innovation and security of Jumio’s Netverify aligns perfectly with Plynk’s key values of being fast and fun.

“This, combined with Jumio’s excellent track record in helping highly reputable companies meet tight KYC and AML regulations, made Jumio a natural partner for us, and we look forward to working and growing together.’’

Jumio chief executive Robert Prigge said: “Jumio is delighted to partner with Plynk. Netverify is perfectly suited to the unique challenges of meeting KYC/AML compliance for digital-only organisations, and this partnership further consolidates our established credentials for trusted verification and a great user experience in the financial services industry.’’

Plynk is available both for iOS and Android, and more information about the link-up is available on its website and at Jumio’s.

Photo: Plynk founders Clive Foley (left) and Charles Dowd