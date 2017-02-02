Planning Framework Envisages Towns Cull

02 Feb 2017 | 03.05 pm

Planning minister Simon Coveney has started a national consultation process to prepare a strategic planning and development framework for Ireland between now and 2040. This equivalent of a national spatial strategy will be known as Ireland 2040: Our Plan.

Coveney is leading a cross-departmental team in developing the Ireland 2040 Plan, which is intended to address the big issue of how Ireland will change in the next 23 years, including:

A national population increase of around one million people

More than one-fifth of Ireland’s total population being over 65

More than 500,000 additional people at work

500,000 homes needing locations much closer to services and amenities

Rebuilding community and commercial life in the hearts of cities and towns and protecting the many qualities of our rural communities

The minister is now seeking the public’s views on what the issues are and to address sprawl and lop-sided development, better utilisation of the potential of both urban and rural areas and avoid congestion and adverse impacts on people’s lives and the environment. Full details are available on an Ireland2040 website.

Views should be submitted by March 16, and will be used to shape a draft plan which should be published for further consultation by summer. A final version of the plan is likely to be submitted to government in the autumn.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “Our plan is a discussion about how to secure sustained, long-term and regionally balanced progress on social, economic and environmental fronts. Now is the time to think about the longer-term future of all parts of this island, and how to plan for that future. This paper is the start of a major consultation process so that we can avoid the planning mistakes of the past. Every community and every region needs to have their say.”

Coveney added: “As well as considering what future we want for our people and communities, this process will have implications for the types of infrastructure that we may need in the future.”

Lop-Sided Development

Coveney’s view is that under the Business As Usual scenario, the current lop-sided pattern of development of the state will continue, which in the longer term will be neither beneficial to Dublin nor the country as a whole.

However the minister cautioned that should the Dublin City region suffer a loss of competitiveness and become a less attractive place in which to invest as a result of housing and infrastructural bottlenecks, investment and influence will inevitably be attracted to other similar city-regions in Europe – not to rural Ireland.

The policy document underpinning the consultation says that regional cities “appear to offer” potential to be the focal point to drive growth and development in their regions. Beyond the city catchments, there is a network of towns that can play a similar role.

At the tier below the four cities outside Dublin – Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford – the policy document says there are a number of towns which, due to their level of service provision and extensive catchments, serve an important role for those areas that fall outside the reach and influence of the cities.

However, the minister’s department officials signal that in effect Ireland has too many small towns and not all will be deserving of central government spend in the future. “In some cases, towns can complement the role of the city. However, lessons from the past suggest that if we continue to focus on multiple towns, this will continue to undermine the performance and potential of our cities and ultimately the wider regions.”

Photo: Enda Kenny (left) and Simon Coveney. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)