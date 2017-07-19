Plan. Act. Engage. Time To Get Brexit Ready

19 Jul 2017 | 02.30 pm

Sponsored Content

If you are a business looking to navigate your way through Brexit and are unsure what to do next, start with InterTradeIreland’s Brexit Advisory Service, advises Mark Sterritt, manager of the new service

Through its quarterly All-Island Business Monitor, InterTradeIreland has been monitoring the response from the business community across the island to the UK’s decision to leave the EU since it was taken on June 23 last year. One of the most alarming pieces of information from this survey is that when asked about making plans to deal with the post-Brexit world, 98% continue to say they have none in place.

Mark Sterritt has 15 years’ experience in the financial services sector, which included roles in corporate banking with RBS in London and as head of business development for Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland. He also ran a business consultancy working with SMEs on improving margins, identifying new revenue streams and creating management information systems.

Sterritt is now manager of a new initiative by InterTradeIreland, the cross-border trade and business development body. This new Brexit Advisory Service has a lot to offer SMEs, Sterritt explains: “To try to help businesses prepare for Brexit, InterTradeIreland offers a suite of supports for SMEs, including funding of up to €2,000/£2,000 towards professional advice in relation to Brexit matters such as movement of labour, goods, services and currency management.”

He adds: “Planning can begin with basic questions around the freedom of movement of goods, services, people and how that impacts a business. What might the impact be of tariffs or non-tariff barriers? What is the scale potential tariff that could be levied on my products? Do I know what rules of origin certificates are and what they cost?

“The advisers work with the company to identify what their priorities should be and how they should address these. Often, companies don’t know where to start so this is where a professional adviser can help to get the ball rolling.”

Who is eligible to receive this professional advice worth €2,000/£2,000?

• Registered small businesses (with fewer than 250 employees) and an annual turnover not exceeding €2m/£1.7m

• Manufacturing companies or those with an internationally tradable service

How can I access this support?

• Find out more about the advice available on our website

• If you are interested in availing of this service you can then contact Mark directly on 048 3083 4122 or by emailing Mark.Sterritt@intertradeireland.com

Do you have expertise on Brexit issues?

If you’re a company or individual that could help other businesses navigate their way through Brexit, then you should consider joining InterTradeIreland’s panel of professional advisers.

We are currently seeking to expand and strengthen the panel of approved professionals able to undertake consultancy as part of the scheme. The following areas of expertise are among the areas being sought: legal; tax; customs; procurement; international trade agreements; and cross-border labour mobility.

If you/your company is a member of a relevant professional association and would be interested in providing this service, please fill in the application form found here.

• For more information on Brexit and the supports provided by InterTradeIreland, visit here.