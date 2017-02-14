PFH Launches IT Quick Quotes

14 Feb 2017 | 11.58 am

PFH Technology Group has introduced a new online procurement service ITQuickQuotes.ie, which it says will yield the best quotes for IT installations within 90 minutes of submitting a request. The company has expanded its Inside Sales team in tandem with the new service.

PFH, founded in 1985, provides ICT solutions and has grown significantly through organic growth and a series of strategic acquisitions, including CK Business Systems in 2006, Unify (previously Siemens Enterprise Communications Ireland) and Redstone Technology, both in 2010.

“It’s all about speed and quality of service,” said Darren Sexton, head of Inside Sales. “Professional buyers today are 70% through their decision making process before they engage with an IT provider. When the buyer already knows what they want, they seek out a credible supplier and we feel part of our competitive edge is having over thirty years of experience in IT procurement.”

Sexton added: “While securing the best prices is important, modern buyers expect quick response times from competent professionals. Having credibility is key, and our core belief is that credibility comes from having competence, integrity and solid relationships. We deliver on these three values which is why companies continue to buy from us.”

The expanded sales team includes Sexton as new head, joining from Trend Micro where he was mid-market sales director for EMEA; Joanne Ahern, who has worked for PFH for 25 years where she held held numerous roles; network specialist Niall Kearney, previously with Solar Winds, Dell and Sharptext Distribution; Billy McCarthy, previously with SolarWinds and Zevas Communications, who is a Microsoft specialist; Aaron Fagan, previously with Tech Data in the UK; and Ross Bateman.