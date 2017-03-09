PFH Launches Business Solutions Unit

09 Mar 2017 | 02.19 pm

IT services company PFH Technology has created a new division called PFH Business Solutions to focus on delivering Microsoft business application solutions to its customers, and will recruit up to 20 new hires over the next 24 months to meet anticipated demand.

Technology director Jason Boyle said: “There is significant growth in the market. The timing of this launch coincides with some fantastic technical advancements in the cloud applications space, with Dynamics 365, and we are confident in the value this initiative will bring to our customers.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica McIlwaine as head of business solutions. Jessica brings a wealth of expertise and experience in designing and implementing business solutions products and services.”

CEO Paul Callaghan added: “This is exciting news for organisations looking for a trusted IT partner to proactively add value right across their operations. The incorporation of Business Solutions into the PFH solutions portfolio will enable us to add yet more value to our customer engagements and to offer both end-to-end IT and applications services to organisations nationwide.”

Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Cork and Galway, PFH now employs over 200 staff. It provides services locally and nationally, and internationally from London to Singapore. Among its clients are seven government departments, as well as the HSE and state security services.

Photo (l-r): Aishling Curtis of Microsoft with PFH executives Jason Boyle and Jessica McIlwaine. (Pic: Peter Houlihan)