PayPal Under Fire For Shunning Palestinians

16 May 2017 | 04.47 pm

PayPal does business in 203 countries and is the default method of online payment for millions. But it won’t serve Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, even though it provides its services to Israelis living in illegal settlements there, and even though both Israelis and Palestinians use the same currency.

This omission makes life difficult for the growing Palestinian tech sector and places Palestinian tech companies are at a distinct disadvantage. And it’s not as if PayPal doesn’t operate in risky places — it provides its services to all in countries like Somalia, riddled with warring factions and assailed by corruption, or Yemen, invaded by a Saudi-led coalition and racked by civil war.

Months back, opposition to PayPal’s discrimination began to go global, following an open letter to the firm from 43 companies and organisations in Palestine asking for the payment platform to work there. The letter was published only after PayPal ignored requests for a formal meeting.

Then 40 British MPs signed a motion demanding the global payments service stop singling out Palestinians. Finally an international campaigning organisation called SumOfUs took up the issue, in the form of an online petition demanding that PayPal do the right thing and extend its service to Palestinians living in their own country. That petition has now garnered almost 175,000 signatures and will be presented to company officers at PayPal’s headquarters in San José, California, later today.

Waffle Response

Technology firms such as Cisco, HP, Google, and Intel are all present in Palestine, with the US State Department even having lobbied for IT firms to enter the region in a 2010 initiative. So why not PayPal? All the company would say in response to journalists was: “PayPal’s ambition is for everyone ultimately to have access to our services for digital payments and commerce, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

“We appreciate the interest that the Palestinian community has shown in PayPal. While we do not have anything to announce for the immediate future, we continuously work to develop strategic partnerships, address business feasibility, regulatory, and compliance needs and requirements, and acquire the necessary local authority permissions for new market entries.”

Chief executive Dan Schulman (pictured) is well known for his sympathy for ‘liberal’ social issues. For example, this year PayPal did a reverse Donald Trump by cancelling investments which would have brought over 400 jobs to the US state of North Carolina after its legislature passed laws discriminating against the trans-gender community. Schulman said at the time that “the new law perpetuates discrimination and it violates the values and principles that are at the core of PayPal’s mission and culture,” and cosigned a letter with 120 executives from major corporations protesting the new law.

And Schulman is no stranger to discrimination and marginalisation. As chief executive of Virgin Mobile in the US, he worked with homeless charity StandUp For Kids and, to get a truer sense of what homeless kids experience, spent 24 hours on the streets of New York City, unshaven, wrapped in a blanket, and without money, a watch, or a cell phone. He said afterwards: “There’s a certain amount of deference paid to a CEO. No one paid attention to me on the street. I consider myself a good communicator and a good salesman. It took me five hours of begging to raise less than a dollar. My entire concept of what is important changed. Time is usually my most valuable commodity but for that 24 hours I had too much time. Forget Starbucks and a $4 latte — I walked two miles to find a 25-cent cup of coffee.”

What’s Behind PayPal’s Discrimination?

Some in the chorus of opposition to PayPal’s marginalisation of Palestinians see it as deliberate, maybe not originating from California HQ but instead from within the company’s operation in Israel. A source in US campaign group Americans for a Vibrant Palestinian Economy said that PayPal’s employment of ex-Israeli Defence Forces intelligence officers may be contributing to the blackout.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz detailed in 2014 how PayPal’s top anti-fraud team consists of “mostly veterans of the Israel Defence Forces’ intelligence corps”. The A4VPE campaigner said that these employees “may be opposed to [PayPal’s Palestinian expansion] for reasons that have little to do with business interests.”

Among those backing the petition is the US-based NGO Jewish Voice For Peace, as do many other Jewish organisations, and many of the signatories to today’s and earlier petitions are Jewish. So is PayPal’s Schulman.

SumOfUs hopes Schulman will “do the right thing”. Earlier, it pressured Airbnb for profiting from vacation rentals listed in the illegally occupied West Bank, delivering a 140,000-strong petition at about 20 locations globally. “If we apply the same pressure we applied to Airbnb, we can force PayPal to end its discrimination. If we come together now we can show PayPal that it can expand its market, help the 2,000 IT graduates Palestine produces every year find work, and finally end the growing backlash.”