Pay Main Factor For People Changing Jobs

09 Aug 2017 | 11.40 am

New research from LinkedIn has shown that improved pay is the main factor for Irish professionals considering changing jobs. Six out of ten workers interested in a career change highlighted better remuneration as their primary motivation.

Unimpressive management (52 percent) and a lack of work-life balance (51 percent) were also highlighted as reasons why staff considered a job switch.

LinkedIn says the challenge for prospective Irish employers is that they could be missing out on recruiting professionals to work for their organisations, due to a lack of awareness about the company’s identity and what it does.

LinkedIn’s global study, Inside the Mind of Today’s Candidate sought the views of over 6,500 professionals and 7,700 recent job-switchers. The research found that 87 percent of professionals in Ireland are interested in new job opportunities. However, a majority of recent job-switchers did not know or knew very little about their new employer before hearing about their job.

Wendy Murphy (pictured), senior HR director at LinkedIn EMEA, commented: “Our research shows that while the potential candidate pool in Ireland is huge, with almost 90 per cent interested in hearing about new opportunities, Irish organisations must do more to promote themselves and show candidates why they are great places to work. It’s important that they address this, or risk being left behind as top talent joins companies that are seen to be more appealing.”

Tips for building employer brand awareness