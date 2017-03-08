PartyPacks.ie Backing Leinster Rugby Success

08 Mar 2017 | 10.05 am

Leinster Rugby must be confident of GuinnessPro12 success this season – PartyPacks.ie certainly is. The company has launched new Leinster-themed party supplies, including branded cups, plates, napkins and balloons.

The online party supplies company is run by Willo King. “Leinster Rugby pre-orders were fantastic and they are now available for next day delivery anywhere in Ireland,” said King. “Sales have picked up again this week with Leinster Rugby on top of the Guinness Pro12 table. We predict a big party for Leinster Rugby in 2017.”

As well as retailing party-ware for everything from christenings to parties, the Dublin company also makes the Leinster Rugby party accessories under licence. The firm also works with the GAA, with whom Willo is currently in talks to develop party packs in county colours.

Each Leinster Rugby pack caters for a party of ten people and sells online at €20, plus €5.50 delivery, with free countrywide delivery on orders over €50.

The online business was established three years ago and is growing nicely, according to Willo. “Children’s parties have become a major occasion, and families like original themes and coordinated accessories,” she explains.

“There was a gap in the market for party-ware for nine-year-olds and upwards, and what better way to fill that gap than to create a strong brand with strong sporting agencies.”