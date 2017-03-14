PAC Slams Noonan And NAMA Over Cerberus

14 Mar 2017 | 02.42 pm

The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has backed up criticisms of NAMA’s handling of the sale of its Northern Ireland portfolio of loans by the Comptroller and Auditor General, saying that the bad bank’s failure to dismiss Frank Cushnahan from its Northern Ireland Advisory Committee “was a failure of corporate governance”.

While serving on this committee, Cushnahan submitted six disclosures of interest stating that he was providing financial consultancy services to six of NAMA’s Northern Ireland debtors, whose connections accounted for around 50% by value of the Project Eagle loans.

The Committee said its conclusion was that the sale of Project Eagle, NAMA’s remaining NI loans, was “not a well designed sales process”, and that the sales strategy pursued by NAMA included restrictions of such significance that the strategy was “seriously deficient”.

“It is, therefore, the opinion of the committee that NAMA has been unable to demonstrate that by pursuing such a strategy that it got value for money for the Irish state in relation to the price achieved.”

NAMA’s loss in the Project Eagle sale amounted to stg£162m, €186m at today’s exchange rate, but closer to €200m at the time of the sale to US fund Cerberus. NAMA’s overall losses in respect of its Northern Ireland portfolio was €800m during the period 2010 to 2014, including the Cerberus loss.

Two Thirds Haircut

When NAMA acquired the Northern Ireland loans in 2010 and 2011 they had a par value of €5.38 billion, but the state carried a loss of €2.75 billion due to the discount. When NAMA’s loss is added, said the committee, the total loss to the state amounted to €3.55 billion, and the state has recovered only 36% of the original par value of these loans, a ‘haircut’ of 64%.

The PAC criticised finance minister Michael Noonan (pictured) for meeting senior Cerberus officers the day before the Project Eagle bid closing date, saying it was “not procedurally appropriate” and “could have given the perception that Cerberus was benefitting from preferential treatment”.

Noonan todaay issued a statement denying “the validity of any suggestion that I or my officials acted inappropriately in meeting with Cerberus in March 2014”.

The PAC report also criticised NAMA officers for inappropriate behaviour in doing the same, meeting Cerberus bosses the day before the close of bidding, and not informing its board of the meeting: “The NAMA chairman and CEO met with the Cerberus chairman on the day prior to the bid closing date for Project Eagle. The Committee is of the opinion that the Board should have been informed of this meeting when the Board met on 3 April 2014 and agreed to sell Project Eagle to Cerberus.”

Public Accountability

The PAC went on to criticise NAMA for its attitude to the C&AG’s special report no 94, its demeanour at the committee’s hearings, and its destruction of written records.

“NAMA is accountable to the Public Accounts Committee. Accordingly, the level and standard of public accountability is determined by the Public Accounts Committee and not by NAMA. For there to be satisfactory public accountability it is essential that the PAC be provided with information on the reasoning and factors taken into consideration when decisions were arrived at regarding the sale of Project Eagle.”

The committee report also stated: “The decision to destroy and not retain contemporaneous notes of Board meetings has undermined NAMA’s ability to explain and account satisfactorily to the Public Accounts Committee in relation to its decision making processes.”

Minister Noonan claimed that he and his department “at all times cooperated with the Committee and provided a large amount of supporting documentation to the Committee”.

Noonan added: “I refute absolutely the validity of any suggestion that I or my officials acted inappropriately in meeting with Cerberus in March 2014. At no point was I or my officials invited to discuss this meeting at the PAC nor was the alleged impropriety of this meeting raised in follow-up correspondence. The note of the meeting with Cerberus is on the Department of Finance’s website and is clear in stating that any issue relating to NAMA should be raised directly with NAMA.

“It is entirely appropriate that I as Minister for Finance would meet with the chairman of a major international investment fund, a former US Secretary of the Treasury no less, at his request whilst he was in Dublin on business. This is part of the job of a Minister for Finance.”

He added that he welcomed the committee’s acceptance of his evidence in relation to whether he should have intervened to stop the Project Eagle sale process, and had thereby “recognised the clear legal separation between the Minister for Finance and NAMA’s commercial operations”.

The full report can be downloaded from the Oireachtas website.