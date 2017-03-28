Oxfam Blasts Ireland As Bank Tax Haven

28 Mar 2017 | 12.37 pm

Europe’s 20 biggest banks are registering more than a quarter of their profits in tax havens — a figure that is grossly out of proportion to the level of real economic activity there. That’s according to a study by Oxfam and the Fair Finance Guide International, Opening The Vaults, which says the reasons for this could include because some banks are using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax, to facilitate tax dodging for their clients, or to circumvent regulations and legal requirements.

The data on which the report is based was thrown up by new EU transparency rules that require European banks to publish information on the profits they make and the tax they pay in every country they operate in.

The report finds:

In Ireland , European banks paid an effective tax rate of no more than 6%, or half the statutory rate, with three banks (Barclays, RBS and Crédit Agricole) paying no more than 2%.

, European banks paid an effective tax rate of no more than 6%, or half the statutory rate, with three banks (Barclays, RBS and Crédit Agricole) paying no more than 2%. Luxembourg and Ireland are the most favoured tax havens, accounting for 29% of the profits banks posted in tax havens in 2015. The 20 biggest banks posted €4.9 billion of profits in the tiny tax haven of Luxembourg in 2015 – more than they did in the UK, Sweden and Germany combined.

Tax havens account for 26% of the profits made by the 20 biggest European banks — an estimated €25 billion — but only 12% of banks’ turnover and 7% of the banks’ employees.

Subsidiaries in tax havens are on average twice as lucrative for banks as those elsewhere. For every €100 of activity, banks make €42 of profit in tax havens compared to a global average of €19.

Bank employees in tax havens appear to be 4 times more productive than the average bank employee – generating an average profit of €171,000 per year compared to just €45,000 a year for an average employee.

In 2015 European banks posted at least €628 million in profits in tax havens where they employ nobody. For example, the French bank Paribas made €134 million tax-free profit in the Cayman Islands despite having no staff based there.

Some banks are reporting profits in tax havens while reporting losses elsewhere. For example, Germany’s Deutsche Bank registered low profits or losses in many major markets in 2015 while booking almost €2 billion in profits in tax havens.

Banks often pay little or no tax on the profits they post in tax havens. European banks paid no tax on €383 million of profit they posted in seven tax havens in 2015.

Manon Aubry, Oxfam’s senior tax justice advocacy officer, said: “New EU transparency rules give us a glimpse into the tax affairs of Europe’s biggest banks — and it’s not a pretty sight. Governments must change the rules to prevent banks and other big businesses using tax havens to dodge taxes or help their clients dodge taxes.

“All companies and individuals have a responsibly to pay their fair share of tax. Tax dodging deprives countries throughout Europe and the developing world of the money they need to pay for doctors, teachers and care workers. Many countries are being cheated out of the money needed to tackle poverty and inequality by corporate tax dodgers, with poor countries being hit the hardest.

“Tax dodging by multinational companies costs poor countries over €90 billion every year. This is enough money to provide an education for the 124 million children who aren’t in school and fund healthcare interventions that could prevent the deaths of at least six million children.”

Most Favoured Tax Haven

In fact, with regard to Ireland, it’s no surprise to find the report says the country is a “most favoured” tax haven. While European banks collectively make only 0.6% of their turnover in Ireland and base only 0.3% of their employees here, they make a disproportionately large 2.5% of their profits, while paying only 0.5% of it in taxes.

The Oxfam report states: “What is particularly striking, however, is the extraordinary profitability of European banks in Ireland: with about €3 billion of turnover, they made more than €2.3 billion in profits in 2015. In comparison, in Sweden, where the same banks have a similar turnover of €3 billion, they made only €0.9 billion of profits. Ireland is therefore almost 2.5 times more profitable as a banking location than Sweden. The profit margin of European banks in Ireland is 76%, meaning that every euro of turnover generates 76 cents of profit, a performance that is four times higher than the global average.

“Five banks (RBS, Société Générale, UniCredit, Santander, and BBVA) managed a profit margin of over 100%, which means that their profits were bigger than their turnovers, and potentially suggests that they are artificially shifting profits to Ireland.

“Société Générale’s figures were also startling: its profits of €39m were four times higher than its turnover of €9m, making its business in Ireland 18 times more profitable than its global average — and it was able to generate these profits with just 46 employees in the country.”

• The full report can all be downloaded here.

Oxfam is an international confederation of 19 non-governmental organisations working with partners in over 90 countries to end the injustices that cause poverty. Fair Finance Guide International is an international civil society network, initiated by Oxfam, that seeks to strengthen the commitment of banks and other financial institutions to social, environmental and human rights standards.