Outrage Over 20% Increase In PSO Levy

31 Jul 2017 | 09.54 am

Heavy industrial users of electricity have expressed outrage over the decision by Commission for Energy Regulation (CER) to increase the Public Service Obligation levy by 20% from 1 October 2017.

The levy, a subsidy charged to all electricity customers in Ireland, is designed by the government and consists of various schemes to support national policy objectives related to renewable energy and security of supply through the use of peat.

PSO-supported generation such as electricity generated by wind farms typically costs more to deliver than suppliers can earn in the wholesale electricity market. PSO-supported generators can enter into contracts with suppliers, which guarantee them a certain price. The PSO levy is used to pay the difference between this price and the price that can be earned in the market.

From October 2017 to September 2018, electricity consumers will have to cough up €470m to subsidise output from wind farms and three peat-burning power stations operated by ESB and Bord na Mona.

In the current year the PSO subsidy amounts to €390m, and the levy is increasing due to more electricity being generated by wind. For small businesses, the annual PSO charge in 2017/18 will be €320. For domestic electricity consumers, the PSO charge will rise to €92 per annum.

For industrial users, the levy is based on €/kVA. Gerry Farrell, chief executive of the Irish Concrete Federation, instanced the example of one member who will see their PSO levy payment increase from €38,000 to €42,600. As recently as 2013/2014, the PSO levy for this business was €17,500.

“We have 75 companies in our membership, most of whom are small family owned businesses,” said Farrell. “Our members are dismayed by the 12% increases in the PSO levy for 2017/18. This clearly totally ignores the realities of running a business in Ireland in 2017 and takes no account of the ongoing pressure which many businesses face in order to survive.”

The CER invited observations on its annual levy review, and nearly all the submissions condemned the increase.

The Commission insists that its hands are tied by government policy and that its role is to calculate the PSO levy annually based on support rates that are set by government, and to help ensure that the scheme is administered appropriately and efficiently.

According to energy supplier Vayu, total wind generation capacity in Ireland now stands at 3,736 MW. Wind energy accounted for approximately 15.4% of overall electricity generation on the island of Ireland through July 2017, reaching a peak of 2,487 MW on 15 July. This peak generation had the potential to meet 62% of total electricity demand on the island of Ireland at that time.

The CER says that the main driver behind the 2017/18 increase in the PSO levy is an increase in the volume of renewables being supported, with the cost of renewables increasing by €53m relative to the 2016/17 levy.