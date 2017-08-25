Online Database For School Suppliers

25 Aug 2017 | 08.13 am

Enterprising Cork couple Patrick and Ann Marie O’Connell (pictured), who are both teachers, have added online functionality for The School Directory, which has a database of sub teachers and Special Needs Assistants as well as a database of school-specific suppliers.

Patrick O’Connell is principal of Upper Glanmire National School, while Ann Marie O’Connell now manages The School Directory full-time. Being left frustrated by the lack of functional and user friendly online resources for schools, Patrick and Ann Marie set about developing their own remedy.

Teachers and SNAs can create an online profile to share with schools across Ireland. To date, 875 substitute teachers and SNAs have registered with The School Directory, while 750 schools have registered to view their details.

Similarly, when a situation arises within a school that needs treatment or fixing as soon as possible, principals and management can use the supplier database search function to find relevant parties who are available nearby to fix the problem efficiently. 75 suppliers ranging across IT, Hotels, Telecommunications, School Tours and Printing, First Aid, Numeracy, Health & Safety, Furniture and many more categories are now registered with the website.

According to Patrick O’Connell: “Our website enables school management to save huge amounts of time on unnecessary phone calls, emails and chasing certain suppliers to see if they can sort out an issue. You’re bound to have days where a teacher can’t make it in, or a classroom projector breaks down, or new furniture needs to be arranged at short notice. The School Directory takes the hassle out of sourcing these and more.”