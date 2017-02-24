‘Do One Thing Really Well And Keep Your Costs Down’

24 Feb 2017 | 03.32 pm

What artists you have supported at the Sugar Club?

Notable bands that started out here would be Hozier and The Strypes. People with serious international acclaim have performed here, including Sinead O’Connor, Booker T Jones and James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem. Many big artists would fill much larger venues but they just love to perform here. And we love to host them.

Do you work well with other businesses?

We work with everybody, whether it’s lending ice to the bar across the road or them lending us glasses, to hiring lighting engineers, sound engineers and DJs. It’s a multi-faceted venue so we work with many different kinds of companies.

Is there much cooperation between various entertainment industry players?

There’s great community spirit in the entertainment industry because everybody needs a favour. We could be short of something or we might need equipment and another venue may be able to supply. Alternatively, a venue like the National Concert Hall might be in need of something we could provide. We’re always happy to help out.

What business tips have resonated with you?

I think probably the best piece of advice was from my partner Nicky Toppin, which is to try to be honest and fair, and show consideration in everything you do in your business. Because if you don’t it will eventually bite you.

What advice would you give to someone starting a business?

I would advise them to do one thing really well and to keep your costs down – that’s hugely important to our business. We rely on the consumption of energy all the time, whether it’s a live show with bands, amplifiers, guitars, the whole works, or whether it’s DJ equipment, our cinema screen or fridges. We use a lot of light at night too, so we need to be mindful of usage. We need to be as cost effective as possible.

How do you find being a customer of Bord Gáis Energy?

We think they’re the best energy provider in Ireland. We switched over to Bord Gáis Energy three years ago when we formed the new partnership. We found it the best service and the best value for money.

Photo: Mark Murphy, The Sugar Club