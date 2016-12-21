One In Four Emigrants Choose UK

21 Dec 2016 | 10.40 am

Britain continues to be the prime destination for Irish professionals emigrating to another country, according to data from professional network LinkedIn.

The UK was top destination for emigrating Irish professionals during the year to October 2016, with 28% of talent leaving Ireland moving there, with net losses in the healthcare, architectural and engineering and professional services sectors here.

But overall, moves abroad were more than balanced by inward migration, the business network said: “Ireland continues to be a net beneficiary of professional migration, with more talent moving to the country than emigrating.”

The software sector attracted the most professionals, with the Irish tech industry continuing to lure talent thanks to the presence of a range of multinationals and a flourishing indigenous industry. Architecture, engineering, healthcare and energy were among the other most attractive sectors.

“India, France, Brazil and Italy accounted for the largest contribution of professionals moving to take up positions in the Irish software sector,” the company said.

LinkedIn Ireland’s senior director Sharon McCooey (pictured) commented: “Ireland continues to lure talent from abroad, highlighting the continued economic recovery, with foreign professionals and returning emigrants taking up positions across a range of industries.

“The Irish technology sector is still attracting more skilled workers than any other industry, underlining the fantastic reputation that the country has established internationally in this space.

“The top skills in demand by Irish employers include technology, with expertise in areas like cloud computing and big data proving highly attractive.

“As a significant employer in the technology sector with over 1,000 staff, LinkedIn has benefited from the professional migration to Ireland and I am proud that we have been able to attract Irish emigrants back home, to work alongside the other 51 nationalities present in our international headquarters in Dublin.”

LinkedIn data shows that the countries that accounted for the largest shares of net migration from Ireland were the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany and Spain, while the top five sources of inbound migration were Brazil, India, Italy, France and Australia.