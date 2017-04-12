OKI Launches New Colour Multifunction

12 Apr 2017 | 03.56 pm

OKI Ireland has announced a new A4 colour multifunction printer (MFP) to complete its recently launched colour portfolio. The MC563dn (pictured) combines impressive print speeds (30ppm) and high quality output (1200 x 1200 dpi) while making security features such as Private Print and Card Release available to small and medium-sized businesses and workgroups.

OKI’s Country Manager in Ireland, Martin Deignan, said that the new range of colour printers and MFPs has been exceptionally well received by the market since their launch in October 2016. “The MC563dn is a great addition to this range, offering the performance and security features of the M573dn smart MFP, opening the MC500 Series up to a wider market,” he said.

Professional security features ensure that only authorised personnel can access sensitive documents. Private Print offers security by sending encrypted documents to the printer, which are automatically deleted once printed.

The MC563dn also comes with Gigabit Ethernet, enabling quick transfer of large files across the network and is Google Cloud Print 2.0 ready, as well as being compatible with AirPrint by Apple, enabling mobile printing from remote locations.

Deignan added: “The MC563dn is the perfect addition to any business, offering high definition colour printing and exceptional media flexibility from A6 to 1320mm banner and card stock up to 220gsm. We see the MC563dn as a cost effective addition to the range, providing businesses a robust and reliable colour multifunction device with an advanced selection of features.”

The OKI MC563dn is priced around €450 plus VAT.

MC563dn Features

• Speed: 30ppm colour/mono

• First time to print: 7.5 seconds

• Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

• Paper input: Standard tray 250 sheets; optional trays 530 X 2

• Memory: 1GB RAM + 3GB eMMc

• Network: Gigabit, optional wireless

• USB: 2.0 device X 1, host X 2

• Duplex print, copy, scan and fax

• Mobile: AirPrint1.6; Google Cloud Print 2.0