O’Donnells Crisps Adds Ballymaloe Flavour

Potato crisp maker O’Donnells has added another flavour to its range of crisps following a deal with Ballymaloe Foods — Ballymaloe Relish and Cheddar Cheese flavour.

The O’Donnells range is made from potatoes grown on the family’s farm, Seskin Farm, near Clonmel in Co Tipperary, and other local farms, and is popular with the health-conscious due to the fact that they are gluten free and use no artificial colours or flavours, no MSG, and no genetically modified ingredients.

Ed O’Donnell said: “We are delighted to work with one of our favourite brands to develop this unique new flavour. Both of our brands’ heritage and values are very similar so it just made sense. We’ve been working on perfecting this flavour for some time, and we hope consumers will find it as tasty as we do.”

Ballymaloe Foods marketing chief Maxine Hyde added: “For many years, our customers have asked for Ballymaloe Relish flavoured crisps so we are thrilled to see this happen. It was great fun developing the flavour with Ed and Kate O’Donnell.”

All McDonnells flavours come in two bag sizes, the 50g (€1.50) and the 125g bag at (€2.50).

O’Donnells is owned by Largo Foods, which also makes the Tayto brand. In 2015 a snack containing gluten overflowed from a Largo production line onto the gluten-free O’Donnells line and was included in a bag of their crisps. Largo implemented an immediate product recall and reported the incident, and was fined €2,000 at Navan District Court last December. The company subsequently segregated the production lines to prevent any future similar incident.