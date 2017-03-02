NUIG Students Get New LaunchLab

02 Mar 2017 | 03.44 pm

The Blackstone Launchpad at NUI Galway has opened a new learning space called LaunchLab, aimed at supporting enterprise and innovation.

Blackstone LaunchPad is NUIG’s campus programme designed to introduce entrepreneurship as a viable career path and to develop entrepreneurial skills and mindsets using individualised coaching, ideation and venture creation support. It’s based on a successful model started at the University of Miami, and further developed by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation, and is available to more than 500,000 students around the world.

NUIG describes the new LaunchLab as “a multidisciplinary experiential learning space that supports a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through interaction, innovation and incubation”. The idea is it will host a series of labs or experiments aimed at enabling aspiring student entrepreneurs to advance their skills in various domains.

The first programmes running in LaunchLab are a ‘Fintech Lab’ and ‘Social Simulation’, with a further plan for an ‘Ideation Lab’ later in 2017. The Fintech Lab and Social Simulation will run training programmes to enable students to develop a core set of skills in advanced analytics and simulation techniques across fintech and social simulations.

The labs are delivered in a peer-to-peer environment by students from physics, mathematics, economics and finance. Students are trained using the technologies and systems and then deliver content to peer groups weekly.

Creative Collaboration

Scientific lead and lecturer in economics Dr Raghav Srinivas said: “In the technology-led, big data-driven growth of financial and business sectors, global competition demands a hybrid and multi-skilled workforce. In this reality, academic disciplines can’t afford to operate in silos and it is imperative to find creative ways to collaborate and provide students with a broader set of interdisciplinary skill capabilities.

“The training programmes envisaged in the fintech and social simulation labs are a modest attempt in this direction, to develop interdisciplinary skill capacity in analytics, simulation and computing for students in NUI Galway.”

Big data and fintech company Peracton is Blackstone LaunchPad’s partner in the venture. Peracton propvides R&D and software analytics solutions for trading and investment, and its MAARS financial analytics platform will be used to to train students in risk assessment, algorithmic trading and portfolio management using diverse instruments of stocks, bonds and ETFs, while its back-testing suite powered by Python will be used to train students to develop their own novel trading strategies.

The goal of the course is to prepare the students for the future economic realities where machines will monitor and control financial markets in an uncontested manner.

Complex Systems

The social simulation lab will train students in social system simulation using large scale models run on Python. Students will be trained in simulating social models, competition, conflict and cooperation employing a range of techniques, including game-theoretic techniques. The aim is to enable students with interdisciplinary analytical skills to explore the complexities of social systems.

Laurentiu Vasiliu, Peracton’s founder and CEO commented: “Computer driven algorithms are now the main actors in financial markets. The financial industry is starting to come to terms with the fact that algo-trading and investment is now the norm. Therefore, students nowadays have to be prepared for such reality and with our MAARS platform we are helping them to adapt and thrive in such a globally competitive market.”

Professor Lokesh Joshi, NUIG’s VP for research, is administrative lead at Blackstone LaunchPad. He added: “Our campus community is growing, with over 3,000 students using Blackstone LaunchPad in just over a year. Interdisciplinarity, innovation and engagement are at the heart of its philosophy and it is fantastic to see this programme flourish on campus.”

Photo (l-r) David Roche of Pramerica, Dr Laurentiu Vasiliu, CEO Peracton, Aneta Dobrowolska, Dr Raghav Srinivas, Natalie Walsh, Prof. Lokesh Joshi, and LaunchLab interns David Colson, Lorna McLoughlin and Manaswee Dwivedi.