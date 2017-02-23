Norwegian Transatlantic Flights Start In July

23 Feb 2017 | 12.05 pm

Low fares airline Norwegian is launching flights from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to airports outside New York and Boston from July 2017. One way fares including taxes start at €125.

The transatlantic routes will be operated on new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Norwegian is the European launch customer for the new aircraft, which offers a longer range and greater seat capacity than existing single-aisle aircraft.

The first ever transatlantic flights from Cork, and new US routes from Dublin and Shannon, will begin on July 1. Norwegian will fly from Cork with a service to Providence Airport outside Boston. Flights from Shannon and Dublin will go to Providence Airport and Stewart International Airport to the west of New York City.

Dublin – 12 transatlantic flights per week

• Stewart Intl (New York) – daily flights, depart Dublin at 16:00, arrive Stewart at 19:00 (flights on Tues, Wed depart at 15:55, flights on Thurs, Fri depart at 15:45)

• Providence (greater Boston) – 5x weekly flights (Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun). Depart Dublin at 15:45, arrives Providence 18:35

Cork – three transatlantic flights per week

• Providence (greater Boston) – 3x weekly flights (Tues, Thurs, Sat). Depart Cork 16:20, arrive Providence 19:05

Shannon – four transatlantic flights per week

• Stewart Intl (New York) – 2x weekly flights (Wed, Sun).

• Providence (greater Boston) – 2x weekly flights (Mon, Fri).

Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said: “Our new, non-stop service will enable tens of thousands of new travellers to fly between the continents much more affordably. Norwegian’s latest transatlantic offering is not only great news for the traveling public, but also for the local U.S, Irish and UK economies as we will bring more tourists that will increase spending, supporting thousands of local jobs.”

Though the fares are low, the snag is the location of the airports relative to New York and Boston, and their connectivity to the metropolitan areas. Taxis to the cities from either airport are not an option in terms of cost, so travellers will be reliant on public transport.

Norwegian was embroiled in a year-long dispute between US trade unions and Ireland/EU over its plans to organise transatlantic flights from here to the States, which ended in Norwegian’s favour.

Matthew Thomas, CEO of Shannon Group, which owns and operates Shannon Airport, said: “This is a very significant announcement for Shannon, for the wider region we serve and for transatlantic aviation generally. It not only brings another new carrier to Shannon, giving us our largest number of US services in over 17 years, but it’s introduces a new model of low cost flying for transatlantic aviation.”

Norwegian is Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier, carrying 30 million yearly passengers to more than 140 global destinations.