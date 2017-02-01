Noonan Rejects Calls For NAMA Investigation

01 Feb 2017 | 01.21 pm

Finance minister Michael Noonan has rejected calls for an investigative commission to examine allegations of wrongdoing against NAMA, saying the agency “is clearly progressing its mandate” and that “we must allow the agency to continue its work”.

Noonan’s main argument against the Oireacthas setting up a ‘commission of investigation’ was that the Public Accounts Committee has not itself completed its findings, following its months-long investigation of the Project Eagle sale by NAMA to the Cerberus vulture fund.

Noonan (pictured) said: “The Public Accounts Committee will soon publish its findings and I look forward to reading that report. I do not believe we can currently progress a Commission of Investigation, without first taking the views of the PAC into account.”

He added that hundreds of hours of witness testimony and thousands of pages of documentary evidence, from all the main players in the saga, is publicly available on the internet to anyone interested, from both the PAC inquiry and that carried out by the NI Assembly.

Noonan continued by saying that he and the government “support each of these investigations and stands ready to assist in any way”, referring to probes by Britain’s NCA, the FBI and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. He said he was “unaware” of any investigation is being pursued by the Gardai.

Beyond that, Noonan said the Comptroller & Auditor General is reviewing and assessing a broad sample of approximately 50 NAMA transactions from a value for money perspective under Section 226 of the NAMA Act and that he expects the C&AG’s report to be “thorough”.

Noonan also played yet again on the reputational effects of of interfering with NAMA’s operations: “In any market, but particularly in an open and transparent market such as Ireland, a move to constrain NAMA’s activities would be commercially discriminatory and would irreparably damage our international reputation as a secure and transparent place to do business.”

The minister also claimed that such a commission could not deal with “wide-ranging and non-specific claims”, even though it had been agreed in principle last year among the party leaders.

He said: “If there is a political desire to advance a Commission of Investigation, the House must take collective responsibility for its costs, timing, terms of reference, and implementation. For a Commission of Investigation to succeed, it is right that we give our attention to matters which could justifiably, realistically and specifically be examined.

“We should not derail [NAMA’s] good work by launching, amongst other things, a Commission of Investigation that is unfocused and ill-defined. In the interim, I think the PAC’s upcoming report will provide useful additional material for this House to consider. However, until we are aware of, and understand, the PAC’s opinions, we cannot realistically propose taking further action at this time.”