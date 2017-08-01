Noonan MBO Team To Share c.€21m

01 Aug 2017 | 02.59 pm

South African conglomerate Bidvest is to acquire control of Noonan, the facilities management company better known as Noonan Services which operates in Ireland and the UK. Among the beneficiaries of the deal are eight Irish shareholders who undertook an MBO from founder Noel Noonan and his family with backing from UK equity house Alchemy Partners. Bidvest said the enterprise value of the deal is €175m.

UK company Noonan Topco Ltd, the parent company of Noonan, had turnover of £250m in 2015 and booked an operating profit of £9.8m. That year the company paid £4.2m interest payments on debt and booked a pre-tax profit of £5.7m. Net profit for the year was £4.8m.

Noonan employs 13,000 people and has developed a vertically-focused, client-centred business model that allows for successful expansion in the large facilities management market, according to Bidvest. Within this fragmented and broad market, Noonan targets medium-sized clients in its focus industries.

Noonan chief executive John O’Donoghue said: “With the backing of such a strong new owner, and with a long-term time horizon, it gives fantastic backing for Noonan to pursue its growth plans.”

O’Donoghue and his colleagues have a good recent track record of scaling Noonan through acquisition. The holding company’s turnover has risen in recent years from £111m in 2013, to £167m in 2014 and £250m in 2015.

Noonan Topco ended 2015 with liabilities totalling £120m and net assets of £13m. Bank loans, overdrafts and other debt finance amounted to £105m in December 2015. Press reports speculated that 17 months later the equity value of the deal to the vendors is in the region of €100m.

Alchemy Partners owns 79% of Noonan Topco Ltd. The other shareholders are John O’Donoghue (6.5%), Fintan Connolly (3.5%), Declan Doyle (3.5%), John MacInnes (2.5%), Jess Guy Watts (2.0%), Paul Casey (1.0%), Marian McGuiness (1.0%) and Brendan Keogh (1.0%). Bidvest said that Noonan management have signed service contracts in support of the acquisition and remains committed to the business.

Investec Bank provided financial advice to Bidvest, with legal advice from Baker McKenzie, while Robert W Baird provided Noonan and its shareholders with financial advice and Macfarlanes LLP provided legal support.

Photo: Noonan was named a Best Managed Company by Deloitte in 2017 for the fifth consecutive year