Feb.22 Is Entrepreneur Of The Year Deadline

14 Feb 2017 | 02.47 pm

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition is inviting nominations for the 2017 programme before February 22. The 24 finalists for 2017 will be announced on April 27.

The awards programme is now in its 20th year and the finalists will attend a CEO Retreat in San Francisco in June. The awards are presented in October 2017.

The competition is open to entrepreneurs across all sectors and growth stages, across the island of Ireland. The awards programme is divided into three categories – Emerging, Industry and International – with eight finalists chosen per category.

Brendan Mooney, CEO of Kainos Group plc, was named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in 2016. Property development and investment company Green Property took top prize in the Industry category, while media monitoring company NewsWhip won top prize in the Emerging category.

The programme will also include executive education sessions, a peer-to-peer mentoring forum ‘Entrepreneurs Anonymous’ and filming for our TV series and annual Gala Awards Dinner, profile in the Irish Times and Newstalk.

Individuals who wish to put themselves forward or nominate an entrepreneur with their consent, can fill out the online nomination form at www.eoy.ie or call 01 221 2250 for further information.