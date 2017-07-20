No Relief For Au Pair Host Families

20 Jul 2017 | 12.46 pm

While low-paid workers in non-domestic jobs will welcome the Low Pay Commission report that recommends their bosses can’t increase the level of deductions from pay where they provide accommodation to employees, families with an au pair won’t be so happy.

When the Workplace Relations Commission ruled that au pairs are covered by labour legislation, including the minimum wage, Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte tried to remedy the situation with a rather clumsy Private Members Bill that would have placed a legal definition on an au pair exchange and channelled all hiring through a central agency, pretty much exempting the use of au pairs from employment legislation and leaving families to continue to accept them into their homes, but providing protections where none exist at present and to a greater extent than under employment law, she claimed.

In 2016 The Bill was rejected by the government on the grounds that its provisions would breach EU law and rulings by the European Court of Justice. Employment minister Pat Breen listed several flaws, such as the specified work period of seven hours per day and the failure to define any level or amount of ‘pocket money’ as likely to create a sub-category of workers who could legally be exploited by hosts.

Over 20,000 families host au pairs, and Rabbitte said they were living in fear of being criminalised under employment law, in the light of the WRC ruling.

SIPTU, which does not represent au pairs, welcomed the new LPC report, saying that any increase in costs of board and/or lodgings would amount to a decrease in take home pay for some of the lowest paid workers in our economy.

Currently, employers can deduct €54.13 a week or €7.73 per day for full board and lodgings, €32.14 a week or €4.60 per day full board only and €21.85 or €3.14 per day for lodgings only.

Employers can include a monetary allowance as reckonable pay when they provide board and lodgings for au pairs. The weekly amount allowed was decided in 2000 at €54 per week and hasn’t been updated since. A minimum of €180 per week is a more realistic figure today, but that won’t happen after this Low Pay Commission report.

From January 2018, families face a minimum pay requirement of €250 in payroll and PRSI for au pairs working on the new minimum wage of €9.55 an hour for a 30-hour week, even after the €54 weekly board and lodging allowance is factored in.