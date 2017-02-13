NGINX Hiring 100 For Cork Office

13 Feb 2017 | 09.48 am

US software company NGINX is to open new EMEA headquarters in Cork, with plans to hire 100 staff there over the coming three years. The company currently employs more than 100 employees worldwide.

NGINX’s open source web server is used by companies such as Airbnb and Instagram. Headquartered in San Francisco, NGINX operates offices in Moscow and London.

NGINX’s flagship commercial offering, NGINX Plus, extends open source NGINX with advanced features such as load balancing, web and mobile acceleration, security controls, application monitoring and management.

• Some of the new roles currently being offered in new NGINX Cork office

The company’s Cork hiring plans will see it fill roles in sales, marketing, finance, software architecture and R&D, among other areas. IDA Ireland is supporting NGINX’s move to Cork.

Gus Robertson (pictured), NGINX CEO, said: “Cork is strongly aligned in culture and attitude with the values carried over from our global headquarters in San Francisco, and we look forward to bringing in the best and brightest talent in the area.”

NGINX’s office in the Cork city centre is set to be finished in March 2017.