New TV Spots For Bord Gáis Energy

06 Apr 2017 | 12.31 pm

Bord Gáis Energy has launched a new TV, radio and print campaign for its Dual Fuel offering, giving customers the chance to avail of a 12-month 10% discount off their gas, 12% off their electricity, and €150 back off their bills.

The `It’s worth thinking about’ beautician advertisement will run until June, and will include 40-second TV and 40-second radio spots, a range of outdoor advertising placements, as well as digital, direct mail and bill inserts.

The new commercial is the first version of a new creative campaign which builds on the recent ‘You’re not thinking about Bord Gáis Energy’ theme. The company said the campaign theme is a recognition that energy companies can’t help with everything in life, but that Bord Gáis Energy can help with the little things, e.g. giving you great value offers on your gas and electricity.

“The platform underlines the positioning of Bord Gáis Energy as ‘The Helpful Energy Company’ with the humility and humour you’d expect from the brand,” said marketing controller Dermot Mulligan.

Further versions, focusing on Bord Gáis Energy’s Rewards, Hive Active Heating and other offerings, will be rolled out in the coming months. Over the course of the year, Bord Gáis Energy will invest up to €500,000 on this campaign.

The campaign was developed by Publicis, led by key account handlers Sheena Denneny and Eibhín McLoughlin. “It’s lovely to have a client who recognises that the consumers’ world does not revolve around its brand,” said Jimmy Murphy, Director of Publicis. “It allows us to have fun with the reality of the lives of people rather than obsessing about ourselves. It’s very liberating creatively.”