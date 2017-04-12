New Shared Office Space In Cork

12 Apr 2017 | 10.16 am

A new shared office space has officially opened on South Mall in Cork. Republic of Work has been developed by entrepreneurs DC Cahalane and Dave Ronayne and the building extends to 15,000 square feet.

Cahalane was formerly VP Growth & Marketing at Teamwork.com, as well as Chief Marketing Officer at Trustev. Dave Ronayne is chief executive of Irish Mainport Holdings, a global marine business, and regional president of Ibec for Cork.

The hub includes an airport lounge-style area for casual meetings and networking, a meetings and events space, and the co-working space with 160 desks available on a 30 days no-contract basis. The promoters say that the facility has attracted over 80 entrepreneur members in a wide variety of businesses including healthcare, beauty, food, and telecoms.

“In just six weeks, we’ve hosted in excess of 3,000 people for events and tours of the facilities including conferences on augmented reality and virtual reality, an extremely successful Startup Weekend, events on taxation for startups, programming meet-ups, breakfast networking events and more,” said Cahalane.

“As a business, our focus goes far beyond just putting a roof over our members’ heads. We’re committed to their success through a unique blend of community networking, innovation training and providing access to the latest technology and work practices. Businesses range from solo individuals and startup businesses to US multinationals needing a launch pad space for further expansion.”

The commercial partnership with Bank of Ireland is an important element supporting the centre’s activities. Liam McLoughlin, chief executive of Bank of Ireland’s retail division, said: “Bank of Ireland is delighted to be a part of the new Republic of Work innovation hub, which is a fantastic addition to the thriving business community in Cork. It’s a superb space for budding entrepreneurs, startups and local businesses to brainstorm, network, hold events and innovate in.”

Nespresso Business Services is another supporter of the South Mall business hub, and its grand crus coffees are one of the perks available to members.

Republic of Work operates on monthly membership, with various membership plans. There’s a business concierge service, as well as members-only events. The office space can cater for around 200 people.

Photo: Liam McLoughlin of Bank of Ireland, Ann Doherty, Chief Executive Cork City Council; DC Cahalane, CEO Republic of Work; Cork Lord Mayor Des Cahill; and Dave Ronayne, co-founder Republic of Work. (Pic: Gerard McCarthy)