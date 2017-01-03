New Service To Get Irish And UK Firms Trading Together

03 Jan 2017 | 08.50 am

A new service to help more Irish and UK businesses trade together is now open for takers.

Called ‘BIG: The British Irish Gateway for Trade’, the initiative links together members of business organisations like chambers of commerce and trade groups across Britain and Ireland. The British Irish Chamber of Commerce (BICC) is managing the scheme.

Commenting, John McGrane (pictured), director general of the BICC, welcomed the cooperation of public and private sector supporters of business growth. “At a time when businesses are preparing for Brexit, they appreciate a resource like BIG which helps them to grow their business by being introduced to more customers and suppliers across the UK and Ireland,” he maintained.

McGrane continued: “2017 will focus all our minds on the importance of the trade between Britain and Ireland, which supports over 400,000 jobs. Firms on both sides of the Irish Sea are looking for more trading opportunities and this new service supports the work of chambers and the various state agencies to make those connections easier to find for businesses north south east and west.”

The new service lets businesses find the trading partners they want within a network of like-minded firms across the two islands. It’s backed up by the resources of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce and the input of enterprise supporters and chambers. The initiative is free to use for members of trade organisations; for more details, see here.