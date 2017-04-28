New Partnership To Provide Midlands Solar Power

28 Apr 2017 | 09.22 am

ESB and Bord na Móna have agreed a co-development deal to develop solar power in four locations in Roscommon, Offaly and Kildare. The project will provide renewable energy to power the equivalent of 150,000 homes.

The joint venture will access part of Bord na Móna’s land bank in strategic locations across the Midlands that is suitable for large scale solar energy projects.

According to ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty: “We have already an established position in the solar market in Ireland, with both ground mounted and rooftop solar projects under development.”

Currently in Ireland, renewable energy is predominately generated from the wind. However, big inland wind farm projects have met with opposition from community groups, who complain about the noise emitted from the turbines used.

Mike Quinn, CEO of Bord na Móna, commented: “Community consultation will be placed at the heart of the project. The solar industry, although in its infancy here in Ireland, has the potential to form an important part of Ireland’s future energy mix in the medium to long term.”

Photo: Mike Quinn (left), CEO of Bord na Móna, and Pat O’Doherty, chief executive of ESB (Pic: Andres Poveda)