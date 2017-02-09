New Octavia Models Due In March

09 Feb 2017 | 11.19 am

Skoda Ireland has released prices and other details for its new Octavia line-up (pictured), which will arrive in showrooms in March 2017. The Octavia has had a facelift, with “exterior styling changes that encompass the new ŠKODA design language”. These include a new front-end radiator grille, with additional headlights sporting a “crystalline look”, and wider air inlets with a honeycomb structure in the redesigned bumper for a “more dynamic” look, the company said.

Cathal Kealey of Skoda Ireland said: “The Octavia has always been the heart and soul of Skoda in Ireland. It embodies all the brands strengths such as interior space, practicality, design quality, simply clever features and above all, value for money and the new Octavia is no different. Feedback to date has been extremely positive and customers are excited for the fresh styling and enhanced features of the new Octavia.“

The new version will continue with the same hierarchy of Active, Ambition and Style specification levels. The Ambition model gets new LED taillights, electric folding mirrors and a reversing camera as standard. The top-end Style will have a new front grill and chrome detailing in addition to the 9.2” Columbus Navigation and Infotainment system.

The car also comes with connectivity features as standard, such as Smartlink+. This smartphone integration system containing Apple Car Play and Google Android Auto is now available as standard from the Ambition trimline. The Columbus system, which is standard on the Style, also comes with an additional 4G LTE SIM card slot to enable a high speed Wi-Fi hotspot in the car (covered by the owner’s data plan) and services from ŠKODA Connect, such as enhanced real time route planning, real time parking and petrol prices in the locality, newsfeed, weather, and points of interest.

The Octavia Combi model is also available for an additional €1,000 over the price of the hatchback version. Prices listed exclude a €600 delivery charge.

The Active collection, ranging from a 1.2l petrol unit up to a 1.6l TDI, runs from €19,750 to €25,895; the Ambition range starting from a 1.2l petrol engine up to a 2l diesel goes from €22,250 to €30,550, while the Style collection, which includes an even smaller but more powerful petrol engine at 1.0l yielding 115bhp, starts at €24,750 up to €31,950 for the 2.0TDI 150HP 4X4.

The full brochure and price list is available from Skoda Ireland’s website.