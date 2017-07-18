New MUTEC Showrooms On Long Mile Road

18 Jul 2017 | 10.58 am

Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles dealership MUTEC has brought its all-new, state-of-the-art showrooms on the Long Mile Road into operation. The showroom is being billed as one of the most modern commercial vehicle sales centres in Europe.

With indoor space sufficient to display a truck alongside other vehicles, the glass-fronted 400 square metres showroom is finished in subtle tones of grey and black, in accordance with latest Mercedes-Benz corporate design guidelines.

Inside features include customer seating areas, customer WiFi facilities and complimentary tea and coffee service. The original MUTEC dealership opened in June 1996 within the adjacent Mercedes-Benz complex.

Mercedes-Benz chief executive Stephen Byrne commented: “The new MUTEC showroom at Long Mile Road is a further indication of our commitment to Mercedes-Benz and of our willingness to support the brand at all levels. This is reflected elsewhere within our organisation through new sales appointments and in dealership developments that are currently in the pipeline.”