New Mileage Rates Come Into Force

31 Mar 2017 | 10.52 am

A new system for claiming motoring expenses will come into force for civil service employees from April 1. They will affect the private sector too, since the rates provide the benchmark for Revenue-approved mileage expense claims for businesses.

The reasoning behind the changes is that the flat rate motoring expense system up to April had been in operation for nearly 20 years. According to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, the new regulations better reflect changes in technology, road conditions, commuter behaviour, and car ownership patterns.

• Download confusing Circular issued to Civil Service managers

The key changes are:

• An increase in the number of distance bands from two to four, which attempts to provide a more nuanced compensation regime

• A lower recoupment rate for the first 1,500km

• An increased recoupment rate from 1,501km to 5,500km

• More beneficial compensation rates for cars with lower engine sizes and emissions

• The formula for calculating mileage now assumes an officer replaces their car every four years rather than every three years.

Under the previous scheme, motoring expenses up to 6,437 kilometres in a calendar year could be recouped on a per-kilometre basis in the following segments:

Engine capacity up to 1,200cc: 39.12c

Engine capacity 1,201cc to 1,500cc: 46.25c

Engine capacity 1,501cc and over: 59.07c

A second band, for 6,438km and over travelled in a year worked like this:

Engine capacity up to 1,200cc: 21.22c

Engine capacity 1,201cc to 1,500cc: 23.62c

Engine capacity 1,501cc and over: 26.46c.

The new motoring expenses are now in four bands:

Commenting on the new changes, Pat O’Brien, director of people advisory services in EY Ireland, said: “These new rates will have an impact on the pockets of all employees who incur business mileage expenses, for better or for worse, depending on the distances that they travel on a regular basis, and indeed the type of car that they drive and how efficient it is.

“Up until now, employers and employees have been working from a system which is close to two decades old, therefore it is unsurprising that these changes have been introduced in order to address a range of economic and environmental considerations.”

O’Brien added that the devil will be in the detail for private sector employees once the new rates come into force for them. “Companies will need to effectively communicate these changes to employees who may be unaware of this looming change and its impact on their wallets – whether it be positive or negative.”