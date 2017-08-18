New Merc S-Class Arriving In October

18 Aug 2017 | 02.46 pm

Mercedes-Benz has tweaked its S-Class model, which has sold over 300,000 unites since its introduction in 2013 and was the bestselling luxury saloon in the world last year.

Ciaran Allen, sales manager for Mercedes-Benz in Ireland, describes the latest S-Class as “technological master class”.

Under a shared glass cover that forms a widescreen cockpit are two high-resolution 12.3-inch screen displays. An infotainment system is operated via a centre console touchpad and by voice control that responds to more than 450 commands.

Active Distance Control and Active Steering Assist help the driver to maintain a safe distance and steer while speed is adjusted automatically ahead of bends, junctions or roundabouts. “For example, Active Distance Assist uses substantially more map, route information and navigation data to support the driver and adjust vehicle speed,” Allen explains.

Magic Body Control with Road Surface Scan is another function that recognises road bumps in advance and compensates for them, while another comfort enhancement, Curve Inclination Function, is available for the S-Class for the first time.

According to Allen, drivers can enjoy an extra feeling of ‘wellness’ according to their mood thanks to an ‘energising’ comfort control system. Ambient lighting tones in the interior can be combined to create ‘colour worlds’ that suit individual temperament and mood. Climate control functions can also be adjusted to ‘fragrance’ the interior.

Infotainment features include a wireless, holder-free charging for mobiles and a wider range of text messaging options, including the possibility to receive, send, forward and use voice-to-text dictation. A new ‘concierge’ service enables passengers to engage with a wide range of services. Another new feature is message notification should the car suffer a parking dent thanks to sensors that can detect an impact and text the owner.

The tweaks include a slightly remodelled radiator grille, a redesigned lower bumper section, and LED headlamps with prominent ‘light torches’ that adjust to traffic conditions.

New 6-cylinder in-line S350d 4MATIC and S400d 4MATIC diesels, said to consume 7% less fuel despite delivering added power, are the most powerful in Mercedes-Benz history. Four petrol versions will also be available at market launch – an S560, S560e (plug-in hybrid), AMG S63 and AMG S65.

Allen said that though prices have yet to be determined, it is predicted they will be “only moderately above” current figures.