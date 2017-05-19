New Jobs Coming For Drogheda And Galway

19 May 2017 | 09.00 am

Financial technology company Aphix Software is to add 25 new jobs to the workforce at its Drogheda base over the next three years. The hiring plan is being facilitated with support from Enterprise Ireland and the jobs will be in ‘customer success’, software engineering and development.

The company says that its software helps wholesalers increase revenues, reduce costs, enhance customer experience and scale globally by using a real-time ordering platform. Aphix Software was founded in 2014.

CEO Graham O’Rourke said: “Following on from a very successful year for the business in 2016, our focus this year is to triple our growth via rapid expansion in the UK market. While Brexit poses a serious threat to wholesalers in the UK and Ireland, it also makes it more important than ever to invest in digital solutions including web and app ordering. We can help wholesalers achieve competition advantage, significantly reduce costs and increase online sales.”

Meanwhile in Galway, e-learning platform Alison has announced 30 more positions will be added to the payroll at its recently refurbished offices in Galway Technology Park. Again, EI is putting up some cash, and the positions will cover areas such as technology, sales, marketing and finance, with the positions being filled within 18 months.

Alison is recognised as the first Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) provider and has opened global access to education, workplace skills training, and employment opportunities.

With 50 employees in Ireland and Western Europe, Alison has over 10 million registered learners, and over one million graduates from international markets to include Africa, India, North America, and Australia.

As well as assisting individual learners, Alison offers publishers the opportunity to market their skill set by creating online courses, where enterprise clients benefit from organised learning through Alison Pods.

Chief executive Mike Feerick said: “Alison is fully committed to keeping these roles in the West of Ireland, and to use Galway as a hub for further global expansion. The company is committed in its mission of continuing to assist learners in developing high quality and applicable workplace skills, regardless of location, means, or personal circumstances.”

Photo: Mark Reilly, co-founder and CTO of Aphix Software