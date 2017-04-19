New Health And Wellness Head For Drury Porter Novelli

19 Apr 2017 | 09.40 am

PR agency Drury Porter Novelli has appointed Eimear Galvin (pictured) as head of the organisation’s health and wellness practice.

Eimear joined Drury Porter Novelli in August 2016 as a director after returning to Ireland from London, where she specialised in healthcare campaigns for multinational pharma, public health bodies, NGOs as well as agency communications.

Owned by Omnicom and part of the international Omnicom Public Relations Group, Drury Porter Novelli operates in the health and wellness sector, working with multinational and Irish clients across pharma, public sector, biotech, insurance and NGOs.

Leading campaigns across ethical and consumer health sectors, Eimear has worked in a range of therapeutic areas, with particular experience in rare diseases, oncology and immunodeficiency.

Anne-Marie Curran, managing director of Drury Porter Novelli, commented: “Health and wellness in Ireland is an important and growing speciality where we see the opportunity to deliver meaningful strategies for clients and some of the most critical health issues in the world.”