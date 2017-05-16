New EU Roaming Regime Starts On June 15

16 May 2017 | 03.27 pm

Roaming charges have finally run out of road in the European Union. The transition period for telecom companies to comply, which began at the end of April 2016, will end with the outright abolition of the charges from 15 June 2017.

When travelling to a foreign country, you are roaming if you phone, text or surf online with your mobile device using your home country’s SIM card. The idea is that the abolition of roaming charges will not increase the price you pay at home for your phone bill.

Whether you use your mobile phone while periodically abroad in the EU or in the country where you live will not make any difference. You will roam like at home. You can roam like at home whenever you are in an EU country other than the country where you actually live (your effective home).

Until now, when you travelled to another EU country, your mobile operator would bill you at a different, higher rate for your mobile communications (phone calls, SMS, data) in that country. Over the last 10 years, the EU has progressively required mobile operators to considerably reduce these roaming charges, in favour of consumers.

As of 15 June 2017 the last roaming charges that you were still paying to your mobile operator will disappear when you travel to another EU country. Every existing or new contract that includes roaming services will, by default, become a roam like at home contract. The new EU rules cover data services, voice calls and SMS.

How long can I roam like at home when I am abroad?

The general rule is that as long as you spend more time at home than abroad, or you use your mobile phone more at home than abroad, you can roam at domestic prices when travelling wherever in the EU. This is considered a fair use of roaming services.

If this is not the case, your mobile operator may contact you. Operators can detect possible abuses based on the balance of roaming and domestic activity over a four month period: if you spend a majority of your time abroad and consume more abroad than at home over the four months, the operator can ask you to clarify the situation within 14 days.

If you continue roaming more than you are at home, your operator may start applying a small charge to your roaming consumption. This will be capped at 3.2 cents per minute of voice call and 1 cent per SMS. For data, the maximum surcharge will be €7.7 per GB (as of 15 June 2017), falling to €6 per GB (as of 1 January 2018), €4.5 per GB (as of 1 January 2019), €3.5 per GB (as of 1 January 2020), €3 per GB (as of 1 January 2021) and finally €2.5 per GB (as of 1 January 2022).