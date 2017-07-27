New énergie Fitness Clubs In Dublin Creating 20 Jobs

27 Jul 2017 | 02.25 pm

Two new énergie Fitness gyms are to open in Dublin in the coming weeks, creating 20 jobs. A team of investors headed up by Rory O’Shaughnessy will open the franchises in Drimnagh in early August and in Citywest in September.

O’Shaughnessy lived in Australia for five years, where he operated a successful Subway franchise. He returned to Ireland in 2015 and is investing, along with his business partners, more than €250,000 in the énergie Fitness franchises.

“Franchising is the best system for learning about how a business works,” said O’Shaughnessy. “Subway and énergie Fitness, while market sectors apart, both operate franchise systems that are succeeding. Having explored the énergie Fitness offering, it was clear that they provided a more premier model.”

He continued: “I honestly believe that franchising is an effective way to do business. It centres around the three Ps: product, processes and people. When one of these three fails, or is neglected, it has a negative and detrimental effect on the house of cards.

“We are confident in our decision to open the fit4Less model under the énergie Ireland umbrella, as we believe it is positioned right for the current economic climate. Gym users don’t want to pay for things they don’t use; they wish to pay a low-cost, affordable amount that allows them to use the facility at their own convenience.”