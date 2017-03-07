New EMEA Appointment At Sungard

07 Mar 2017 | 04.40 pm

IT company Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) has appointed Karen Falcone as its principal director of European channel sales and programmes.

Karen has more than 20 years of experience within Sungard AS building channel programmes and joins the EMEA team having previously held the position of VP of strategic alliances in the US.

Her new role involves management of the company’s channel partner programme and channel sales across numerous European regions – including the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Luxemburg and Sweden.

Sungard AS provides IT production and recovery services and is headquartered in the US. It also has operations in Dublin.

First launched in 2009, the US Channel Partner Program achieved consecutive year-on-year double-digit growth and has been recognised with multiple partner and industry awards. Following this success, Sungard AS announced in May last that it would be expanding the programme across the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Luxemburg and Sweden.

Commenting on the appointment, Carmen Sorice, SVP, global channel sales and programs at Sungard Availability Services, said: “We are delighted to welcome Karen Falcone back to the Sungard AS team. Her experience speaks for itself and we are confident that her vision of offering a multifaceted solution to partners and customers combined with her extensive experience of developing a successful channel offering will allow her to make waves across EMEA.”

Karen Falcone added: “I’m really excited to be joining the EMEA team at such a key time in Sungard AS’ channel expansion. Our offering includes everything: from colocation to cloud recovery, managed application solutions, and a host of hybrid IT offerings through to full infrastructure management for all environments. We’re in an enviable position to offer our partners market leading solutions, making this an exciting time to lead the team.”