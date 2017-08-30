New EI Fund Has €750,000 For Startups

30 Aug 2017 | 03.22 pm

Enterprise Ireland’s Competitive Start Fund has announced a competition worth up to €750,000 in funding for early stage companies in manufacturing and internationally traded services.

This is the state agency’s seventh CSF and applications open on Wednesday, September 13. It’s open to all sectors with a focus on agricultural, manufacturing, life sciences and renewables sub-sectors.

Up to 15 successful applicants will receive high-level business development support and an investment of up to €50,000 each. The CSF is designed to accelerate the growth of startups and enable companies to reach key commercial and technical milestones.

EI wants applications from companies active in the relevant industrial sectors, or individuals, who before Enterprise Ireland’s investment are based in Ireland and have headquarters registered here.

Divisional manager Joe Healy said: “A key priority for Enterprise Ireland is supporting startups with global ambition. We do this through funding to help get businesses off the ground while also offering valuable business support and networking opportunities. Since the start of the year, we’ve seen an increased number of applications to our Competitive Start Funds and we are anticipating more great, innovative ideas with global market appeal in this call.”

In addition to written online applications, companies will be asked to prepare an online video pitch. The fund will close for applications at 3pm on Wednesday, 27 September 2017.