03 Apr 2017 | 06.01 pm

A new €50 note enters circulation on April 4 with enhanced security features to offer better protection against counterfeits. It is the same size and is similar in appearance to the existing note, though the design is different. New security features are the same as already exist in €10 and €20 notes and can be checked using the ‘Feel, Look and Tilt’ method. They include:

a portrait watermark of the Greek goddess Europa

raised lines along the sides of the note

a shiny emerald colour number ‘50’

the portrait window as seen in the €20 note

a portrait hologram of Europa.

When you look at the banknote against the light, the window near the top of the hologram becomes transparent and reveals a portrait of Europa, and rainbow-coloured lines, on both sides of the note. When the banknote is tilted, rainbow-coloured lines appear around the value numeral and in the window on the back of the banknote.

The existing €50 note remains legal tender, and the new €50 will circulate alongside it.

Security Features

• The new €50 note has Raised Print – the main image, the lettering and the large value numeral feel thicker.

• Also new is a series of short raised lines on the left and right edges.

• When viewed against the light, the security thread appears as a dark stripe and the value of the banknote can be seen in tiny white lettering. The € symbol can be seen in the security thread on the new banknote.

• Download detailed Guide to new €50 note and how it differs from existing €50 note