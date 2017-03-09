New €450k Social Fund To Empower Through Education

09 Mar 2017 | 09.32 am

Law firm Mason Hayes & Curran is partnering with Social Innovation Fund Ireland (SIFI) for a new €450,000 community support fund that was launched this week.

The Engage and Educate Fund will support community projects that empower people through education to achieve their full potential and to contribute to community. Projects that focus on people experiencing disadvantage, people with disabilities or migrants are encouraged to apply.

The fund is a three-year commitment between Mason Hayes & Curran, SIFI and the government. Each year, €150,000 in funding will be available to be shared between four or five successful applicants.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of SIFI, said: “Education can be a great equaliser and a powerful tool to build equality of opportunity, however some people can be restricted from accessing education, which can hinder them from reaching their potential and contributing fully to society.

“The Engage and Educate Fund aims to combat this issue by finding and backing innovative projects that have the power to change lives and communities.”

Declan Black, managing partner of Mason Hayes & Curran, added: “Mason Hayes & Curran has supported the provision of educational opportunity, particularly from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds, for many years.

“We hope that there will be many impressive applications from projects which aim to empower people through education.”

The Engage and Educate Fund will be open for applications until 5 April 2017. Applications can be made through the Social Innovation Fund Ireland website.

The fund will accept applications from non-profits and voluntary organisations; charities, schools and higher education institutions.

Awardees will receive cash grants and non-financial supports and will be invited to participate in a 2/3-month programme to position their projects for growth.

Photo: Deidre Mortell, SIFI, with Declan Black (right), Mason Hayes & Curran; Minister Eoghan Murphy, Mithran Tharmendran (back left) and Isabella Keogh (Pic: Robbie Reynolds)