New Digital Skills Course For Food Firms

16 Aug 2017 | 12.46 pm

Bord Bia is partnering with the Digital Marketing Institute for a new programme to improve digital skills among Irish food and drink companies.

The six-month Think Digital marketing programme is designed to help food and drink business owners to develop their online presence, increase brand awareness and sales.

Recent research suggests that only 8% of Irish consumers purchase much food and groceries online. However, just on nine out of ten people use the internet to find information on goods and services.

Eileen Bentley, small business manager with Bord Bia, said that it is important for brands to be well-represented, discoverable and, where possible, available to purchase online.

“The feedback we are receiving from businesses is that there is always a need for upskilling in the ever-changing world of online marketing,” she says. “Irish food and drink companies are producing some of the finest products in the world and we need to make sure that they are competent when it comes to telling people about what they have to offer.”

Cathal Melinn, digital media manager with DMI, added that the digital skills shortage evident among Irish marketers needed to be addressed. “There is an urgent need for digital skills education for professionals and we are delighted to be able to offer training to Irish food and drink companies, so they can take advantage of the rapidly expanding market opportunities,” he said.

The Think Digital programme is open to all Irish food and drink companies and will incorporate ten modules that can be completed online over a six-month period.

Bord Bia will also host a number of seminars, demonstrating practical applications of the digital knowledge in the food world. Participants will additionally hear from a range of food brands, retail analysts and digital experts on how to achieve success online.

Modules on the course will cover search marketing, mobile marketing and analytics, among other topics.

The closing date for applications to the course is August 31.

Photo (l-r): Kate O’Donnell, O’Donnells Crisps; Sara Mitchell, Poulet Bonne Femme; Cathal Melinn and Eileen Bentley (Pic: Fennell Photography)