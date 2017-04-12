New Digital Plan Unveiled For Dún Laoghaire

12 Apr 2017 | 10.57 am

A new action plan for Dún Laoghaire is aiming to accelerate the town as a national hub for digital business and create 450 technology jobs within two years. The digital transformation plan was created by Digital Dún Laoghaire and is an initiative of Business Improvement District (BID).

The plan will see the opening of a co-working space for digital businesses, an innovation lab and unused office space in Dún Laoghaire opened up for tech businesses. Ongoing initiatives in Dun Laoghaire include:

Free broadband throughout the town

A conference on ‘Digital Transformation’ in June

A digital co-working space to open in May

CoderDojo groups

Monthly digital and tech meetups

Regular updates for members

The Digital Dún Laoghaire initiative was established by the Dún Laoghaire Business Improvement District in 2016 with the objective of putting digital entrepreneurship at the heart of the urban regeneration of Dún Laoghaire town.

In March, Digital Dun Laoghaire completed its first 12 months of outputs, which it captured in an infographic. The action plan can be downloaded here.

Launching ‘Dún Laoghaire’s Digital Transformation’ plan, jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “With 56% of the labour force in the area comprising professional, managerial and technical workers, Dún Laoghaire is an ideal location for a digital cluster. The town has excellent public transport links, a supportive County Council, strong buy-in from IADT and the backing of local businesses. There are over 70 digital companies in the area and there is confidence in this initiative.”

Photo: Mary Mitchell O’Connor with Eoin Costello (left) and Dun Laoghaire BID Chairman Anthony Quigley.