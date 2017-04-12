New Deputy MD At Walsh:PR

12 Apr 2017 | 03.31 pm

Walsh:PR, one of Ireland’s leading consumer and corporate PR agencies, has announced the appointment of Maeve Governey (pictured) as Deputy Managing Director. She will be responsible for client service quality and new business development with the support of a talented client service team.

“Maeve brings a strategic and creative approach to managing high profile communications campaigns and will have an important role in the future development of the company,” said Caroline Heywood, the agency’s Managing Director.

Governey joined Walsh:PR in 2014 as a client service director. She previously held senior positions in a number of other Irish PR agencies as well as managing her own business. “Maeve has an outstanding track record built up over 17 years in client service and business development with many domestic and international clients,” Heywood added. “Her wide industry expertise has been gained in both the corporate and consumer sector cross retail, public sector, technology and financial.”

Walsh:PR clients are drawn from the food, healthcare, travel & tourism, hospitality, not for profit and sustainability sectors.