New Dads Shun Paternity Benefit

09 Aug 2017 | 04.52 pm

Most fathers have shunned the recently introduced Paternity Benefit perk that entitles dads to two weeks’ paid leave from work. Only one-third of fathers, just over 20,000 of the 60,000 dads who are entitled to the payment, have applied for the benefit since it was introduced in September 2016.

According to figures released by the Department of Social Protection, one quarter of parents who applied for the benefit were from the Dublin area.

Self-employed fathers with the correct PRSI contributions are entitled to receive the benefit. However, the qualifying criteria are demanding. If you are self-employed you must be in insurable employment and have:

• 52 weeks PRSI contributions paid at Class S in the relevant tax year. For example, if you are going on paternity leave in 2017, the relevant tax year is 2015.

Or

• 52 weeks PRSI contributions paid at Class S in the tax year immediately before the relevant tax year. For example, if you are going on paternity leave in 2017, the tax year immediately before the relevant tax year is 2014.

Or

• 52 weeks PRSI contributions paid at Class S in the tax year immediately following the relevant tax year. For example, if you are going on paternity leave in 2017, the tax year immediately following the relevant tax year is 2016.

Paternity Benefit is administered by the Department of Social Protection and is payable at a minimum rate of €235 per week for two weeks for employees and self-employed people who are on paternity leave from work. It is available for up to 26 weeks after the child’s birth.

The DSP has embarked on an advertising campaign to raise awareness of the benefit. “I would strongly urge all eligible parents to consider applying for Paternity Benefit when they take Paternity Leave,” said minister Regina Doherty (pictured, right). “It is important that we eliminate barriers to employment and education so as to ensure that we can deliver a Republic of opportunity that is fair to all – Paternity Benefit is a small but powerful support for young families in achieving just that.

As with maternity benefit, employers are not under an obligation to pay salary to staff for the period they are on paternity leave. In addition, paternity benefit is subject to income tax, but not USC and PRSI.

The scheme is available to employees paying PRSI Class A, E or H contributions and to self-employed people paying PRSI Class S contributions. Employees will need to give four weeks’ notice to their employer to qualify for the accompanying Paternity Leave.

