New Car Sales Dip In January

01 Feb 2017 | 02.57 pm

Car sales figures for the month of January show that 171 registrations were down 1.7% (39,019) compared with January 2016 (39,722). Light Commercials were down 2.4% (6,394) compared to January last year (6,555), while HGV registrations declined 6.3% (456) from 487 in 2016.

Alan Greene, president of The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), commented: “2017 was always going to be a more cautious year for businesses, right across the economy, but we have seen a steady start in January and hopefully we are on track for another good year and continuation of a stable market during the rest of the year.

“The motor industry continues to be a strong contributor to employment, with 40,800 people employed throughout Ireland. Last year our Industry contributed €1.5 billion to the Exchequer in car sales alone.”

Economist Jim Power added: “While the outlook for car sales in 2017 is more difficult to predict than last year, the projected growth in personal disposable incomes and the availability of credit provide solid support for car sales. However, the impact of Brexit and the increased volume in imported used cars are other issues that may impact on new car sales this year.”

Power is predicting a 3% decline in new car sales in 2017, to 142,000 units.

A sector review conducted by SIMI and DoneDeal says fuel prices are up year-on-year (petrol +1.9%, diesel +3.2%), while the average price of a new car has declined by 5.5% due to the euro’s strength against sterling. Motor insurance costs are 8.9% higher than a year ago.

Photo: Alan Greene (centre) and Jim Power (right) with DoneDeal’s Cathal Cremen