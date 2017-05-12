New Brand Identity For Musgrave

12 May 2017 | 10.56 am

Musgrave has unveiled a new brand identity to help celebrate the anniversary of brothers Thomas and Stuart Musgrave launching the business just over 140 years ago. The new logo is modified version of the Musgrave chairman’s signature from 1902.

Musgrave CEO Chris Martin commented: “2016 was a milestone year for Musgrave as we celebrated 140 years in business. This new brand identity is a symbol of Musgrave’s heritage and the pride we share in being a sixth-generation Irish family business.

“The Musgrave business has been evolving for 140 years – change is part of our DNA. As we continue to evolve and grow into the future, this new identity will support our ethos of Growing Good Business as we continue to expand our retail, wholesale and export offering.”

Musgrave is the leading food retailer and wholesaler in Ireland, with brands such as SuperValu, Centra, Daybreak and Marketplace. When retail partners are included, the business employs over 35,000 people in the Republic of Ireland, making it the state’s largest private sector employer.

Recent developments include the rollout of Frank & Honest, its new artisan take away coffee brand which has been launched in SuperValu and Centra; the development of a food emporium at its Musgrave Marketplace in two locations in Dublin; the launch of Chipmongers, a new foodservice franchise; and export to China through a partnership with Alibaba which has seen Musgrave start to export SuperValu products.

Martin added: “Food retail is our core business and we have also made great progress in developing new ventures to help the company succeed in an ever more competitive world.”

Photo: Chris Martin and Edel Clancy, Musgrave Director of Communications