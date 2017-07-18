New Book Aims To Demystify VAT

18 Jul 2017 | 10.05 am

A new book demystifying VAT law for businesses has been launched by KPMG-based experts Finbarr O’Connell and Ethna Kennon (pictured). A Practical Guide To Value-Added Tax is published by Chartered Accountants Ireland and costs €40. The book can be purchased online here.

The authors argue that VAT law is full of grey areas where good arguments can be made for completely different VAT treatments for the same transactions.

In the book’s introduction, they note that it can be difficult to determine the following with respect to a transaction:

• Where is it regarded as taking place for VAT purposes?

• When is it regarded as taking place?

• Is it a supply of goods or services, or both?

• Does it give rise to VAT recovery on related costs?

• Who is responsible for remitting VAT on the transaction?

“The answers to such questions can have a fundamental impact on the VAT treatment applied to a transaction and yet it is easy to find examples where these issues are not clear-cut,” says O’Connell. “Consequently, VAT is a tax with which business managers and many professional advisors are not comfortable. However, like it or not, VAT is a tax that businesses cannot afford to ignore.”

Ten chapters in the book deal with VAT law in various contexts, among them VAT on property, supplies of goods or services, VAT recovery and VAT rates applied in EU member states.

Finbarr O’Connell is a director with KPMG, advising on VAT and relevant contracts tax issues. Ethna Kennon is also a director in KPMG, with specialist experience in VAT and the provision of indirect tax advisory and compliance services. She also lectures on VAT mattes for Chartered Accountants Ireland and the Irish Tax Institute.